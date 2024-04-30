© 2024
WDIY Headlines
A Closer Look

Bringing Unique Skills to the Table with Doug Downing and Maggie Walters | A Closer Look

By Laurie Hackett
Published April 30, 2024 at 11:48 AM EDT

This episode's guests provide a look at two ends of the spectrum - someone with years of volunteer experience and someone just emerging as a community leader.

On this episode, Laurie Hackett is first joined by Doug Downing of Fulton Bank to talk about his time volunteering throughout the community and holding leadership roles for nonprofits. They talk about the inspiration he draws from his family and the stories that make all the work worthwhile.

Then, Laurie talks with Maggie Walters of United Way about beginning her volunteer career, and about bringing unique skills to the table and ensuring that seats are open at the table for the next generation of volunteers.

A Closer Look explores the many nonprofit organizations throughout the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air the last Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 4/29/24)

Tags
A Closer Look Doug DowningMaggie WaltersFulton BankUnited Way of the Greater Lehigh ValleyGreater Easton Development PartnershipValley Youth HouseBloom for WomenJudith Adele Agentis Foundation
Laurie Hackett
Laurie Hackett is Air Products’ director of community relations and philanthropy. Hackett’s work with the Air Products Foundation supports programs, activities and agencies that are working hard every day to improve the quality of life for all.
See stories by Laurie Hackett
