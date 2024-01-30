Raising Your Hand with Mike Molewski, Anthony Onorata, and Anne Baum | A Closer Look

On this episode, Laurie Hackett first welcomes Mike Molewski and Anthony Onorata, Chairs for Northampton Community College's 2024 Food and Wine Gala to raise money for student scholarships.

Then, Laurie sits down with Anne Baum, President of Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital, to talk about the constant effort to do good both in the hospital and in the larger community.

Together, they all explore the idea of saying yes to opportunities to give back, raising your hand to volunteer, and the joy that comes from seeing the positive effects you have on your community.

A Closer Look explores the many nonprofit organizations throughout the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air the last Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 1/29/24)