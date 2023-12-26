Giving Is A Life with Brittany Keal and John Dodds | A Closer Look

© 2023
By Laurie Hackett
Published December 26, 2023 at 10:36 AM EST

Laurie Hackett welcomes Brittany Keal, Vice President of Diversity Councils at the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber, and John Dodds, a host at WDIY, a board member of VNA at St. Luke's, and so much more, to discuss getting involved young and continuing throughout your life.

They talk about their inspirations and reasons for getting involved and the greatness they've seen their organizations create. They also share stories of people they've seen change for the better as a result of volunteering their time.

A Closer Look explores the many nonprofit organizations throughout the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air the last Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 12/25/23)

A Closer Look Brittany KealJohn DoddsGreater Lehigh Valley Chamber of CommerceSt. Luke'svolunteeringLehigh ValleynonprofitsCommunity
Laurie Hackett
Laurie Hackett is Air Products’ director of community relations and philanthropy. Hackett’s work with the Air Products Foundation supports programs, activities and agencies that are working hard every day to improve the quality of life for all.
