Giving Back Is a Family Affair with Laura McHugh and Mike Butz | A Closer Look

Laurie Hackett welcomes Laura McHugh of the United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley and Mike Butz of the Alvin H. Butz Company to talk about what inspires them to give back, being able to see the major impacts they're having, and the importance and joy of being involved in the community with their families.

A Closer Look explores the many nonprofit organizations throughout the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air the last Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 11/27/23)

