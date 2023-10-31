Giving Back Is "Like A Warm Hug" with Kurt Landes and Tanya Tyler | A Closer Look

© 2023
By Laurie Hackett
Published October 31, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT

Laurie Hackett begins this episode by welcoming Kurt Landes, President and GM of the Lehigh Valley IronPigs andIronPigs Charities. They discuss the charity side of the IronPigs that many people don't know about. Kurt shares his inspirations, the group effort that goes into the organization's work, and the joy of seeing children benefit from what IronPigs Charities does.

Then, Laurie is joined by Tanya Tyler, recent ATHENA Leadership Honoree and enthusiastic community leader. The pair talks about how she impacts youth through art, the messages she aims to teach, and her mindset behind giving back.

A Closer Look explores the many nonprofit organizations throughout the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air the last Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 10/30/23)

Tags
A Closer Look Kurt LandesTanya TylerLehigh Valley IronPigsIronPigs CharitiesATHENA Leadership AwardArtsLehigh Valleycommunity involvementnonprofitsvolunteerism
Laurie Hackett
Laurie Hackett is Air Products’ director of community relations and philanthropy. Hackett’s work with the Air Products Foundation supports programs, activities and agencies that are working hard every day to improve the quality of life for all.
