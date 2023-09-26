© 2023
WDIY Headlines
A Closer Look

'Setting the Stage' for Community Support with Crayola's Rich Wuerthele and VYH's Emily Conners Henry | A Closer Look

By Laurie Hackett
Published September 26, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT

Laurie Hackett welcomes Rich Wuerthele, President and CEO of Crayola for a conversation about how the company's culture of supporting the community, Rich's personal history with volunteering and community service, and how professional skills can be translated into helping a nonprofit.

Then, Laurie and Rich are joined by Emily Conners Henry from Valley Youth House to talk about the nonprofit, its upcoming "Setting the Stage" fundraising event in November where Rich and his wife Eileen are being honored, how the community can get involved, and more.

*This episode was recorded prior to the Sept. 14 United Way Day of Caring.

A Closer Look explores the many nonprofit organizations throughout the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air the last Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 9/25/23)

Laurie Hackett
Laurie Hackett is Air Products’ director of community relations and philanthropy. Hackett’s work with the Air Products Foundation supports programs, activities and agencies that are working hard every day to improve the quality of life for all.
