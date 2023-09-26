-
'Setting the Stage' for Community Support with Crayola's Rich Wuerthele and VYH's Emily Conners Henry | A Closer LookLaurie Hackett welcomes Rich Wuerthele from Crayola for a conversation about community engagement, collaboration, and applying professional skills, and the duo are joined by Emily Conners Henry from Valley Youth House to talk about the nonprofit's upcoming "Setting the Stage" fundraiser.
