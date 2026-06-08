"Something New and Different All the Time" with Matt Kacyon | Young Valley Leaders

On this episode, Louis Holzman is joined by Matt Kacyon of L-A Advertising, bringing him out from his usual spot for the show behind the camera. Matt shares how he turned his hobby of videography and editing into a career and how that lifelong passion helps him move forward.

Matt discusses how the growth of AI is impacting media work and possibly the physical landscape of the Lehigh Valley. Beyond that, Matt shares what he'd tell his younger self and other young leaders looking to carve a place for themselves.

Young Valley Leaders brings you monthly discussions with the Lehigh Valley's upcoming movers and shakers, the young leaders making it happen for themselves and their community. New episodes air live the second Monday of the month at 6:30 PM following At the Movies.

(Original air-date: 6/8/26)

