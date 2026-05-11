Leaving the Door Open for Opportunity with Seth Tarboro | Young Valley Leaders

On this episode, Louis Holzman sits down with Seth Tarboro, an Emmaus native working in commercial insurance who's constantly pursuing opportunities to learn new things and develop a new mindset.

Seth shares how his goals and world view have changed since pivoting from his high school determination to play football and where he still sees his competitive nature driving his life and work. He explores what young leadership means to him and what it looks like to raise kids to be good people.

Young Valley Leaders brings you monthly discussions with the Lehigh Valley's upcoming movers and shakers, the young leaders making it happen for themselves and their community. New episodes air live the second Monday of the month at 6:30 PM following At the Movies.

(Original air-date: 5/11/26)

