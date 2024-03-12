"I Learned to Be Calm and Believe in Myself" with Sara Kanoff Martinez | Young Valley Leaders

Our next Young Valley Leader dives into the idea that health is more than the absence of disease.

On this episode, Louis Holzman welcomes Sara Kanoff Martinez, Co-Executive Director for the Mindful Child Initiative (MCI), to discuss the organization's efforts to bring mindfulness education and techniques to local students.

They talk about Sara's journey to her current role, the importance of being present in the current moment, and the idea that mindfulness and mental health play a large part in fostering a healthy community.

(Original air-date: 3/11/24)