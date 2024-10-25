When the Ants Come Marching In | You Bet Your Garden

Mike McGrath shares chemical-free ways to get rid of your pesky unwanted house guests, and keep them from returning. Plus, an interview with the director of the Seed Savers Exchange about their program to help flood victims rebuild their gardens, and your fabulous phone calls!

To submit a question and possibly be featured as a caller, send your question and phone number to youbetyourgarden1@gmail.com.

You Bet Your Garden® is an hour of "chemical-free horticultural hijinks" with ‘fiercely organic’ advice for gardeners. Tune in every Friday at 6pm following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 10/25/24)