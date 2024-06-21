Spreading Positivity and Pride with Jae Galgano | YANA LV

On this episode of YANA LV, Brannagh and Diya talk with Jae Galgano about his experience being a member of the LGBTQ+ community. He explains misconceptions about the community and the difficulties many people face while growing up in unsupportive environments.

Jae also discusses the importance of educating those who want to learn, and of doing it in a kind and understanding way, as well as the pros and cons of social media and growing exposure to these topics.

YANA LV — You Are Not Alone, Lehigh Valley — with Youth Media Program hosts Brannagh Breslin and Diya Sharma, discusses topics related to mental health and seeks to foster a supportive community. Tune in on the third Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 6/20/24)