Barbara Malt, Brandon Swayser, and the Value of Birds | Wellness Lehigh Valley

When you think about our environment, have you ever considered the value that birds offer to our ecosystem? Or how we are impacting their environment? With colder months approaching, there are actions that we can take to improve both human and avian lives in the Lehigh Valley.

On this episode of Wellness Lehigh Valley, Sally Handlon helps listeners understand the importance of birds through a conversation with Barbara Malt, Vice President of the Lehigh Valley Audubon Society, Education Committee Chair and Brandon Swayser, Christmas Bird Count Coordinator and Education Committee member.

(Original air-date: 12/15/22)