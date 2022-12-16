© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
wellness Pete Special 3k.png
Wellness Lehigh Valley

Barbara Malt, Brandon Swayser, and the Value of Birds | Wellness Lehigh Valley

By Sally Handlon
Published December 16, 2022 at 11:18 AM EST
IMG_0758.JPG
1 of 2  — IMG_0758.JPG
IMG_0761.JPG
2 of 2  — IMG_0761.JPG

When you think about our environment, have you ever considered the value that birds offer to our ecosystem? Or how we are impacting their environment? With colder months approaching, there are actions that we can take to improve both human and avian lives in the Lehigh Valley.

On this episode of Wellness Lehigh Valley, Sally Handlon helps listeners understand the importance of birds through a conversation with Barbara Malt, Vice President of the Lehigh Valley Audubon Society, Education Committee Chair and Brandon Swayser, Christmas Bird Count Coordinator and Education Committee member.

Wellness Lehigh Valley takes a look at the many different elements and factors which can help people live healthy and fulfilling lives. New episodes air on alternating third Thursdays of the month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 12/15/22)

Tags
Wellness Lehigh Valley Barbara MaltBrandon SwayserLehigh Valley Audubon SocietyBirdsChristmas Bird CountecosystemsEnvironmentbird feedersConservationWellness
Sally Handlon
Sally is an active member of both the Lehigh Valley business community and non-profit community for over 40 years. She has been blessed with the opportunity to support both civic and business activity throughout the Lehigh Valley. She is currently on the board of the Rising Tide Community Loan Fund. Her past board and leadership roles include: WDIY, Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation, Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, The Hillside School, South Bethlehem Historical Society, Bethlehem Downtown Merchants Association, Allentown YWCA, Allentown Neighbor Housing and SouthSide Film Festival.
See stories by Sally Handlon
Related Content