Wellness Lehigh Valley

Humanity in Conversation: The Importance of Communication with Elizabeth Ortiz | Wellness Lehigh Valley

Published October 21, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT
Community wellness is usually defined in terms of health (physical and mental) and safety (fire, police, EMS). Sally Handlon dives further into a different aspect of community wellness with her guest, media and communication consultant Elizabeth Ortiz, who shares her observations on the importance and humanity in conversation.

This segment also includes safety in sharing opinions and learning from each other – safety in public discourse.

Wellness Lehigh Valley takes a look at the many different elements and factors which can help people live healthy and fulfilling lives. New episodes air on alternating third Thursdays of the month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 10/20/22)

Sally Handlon
Sally is an active member of both the Lehigh Valley business community and non-profit community for over 40 years. She has been blessed with the opportunity to support both civic and business activity throughout the Lehigh Valley. She is currently on the board of the Rising Tide Community Loan Fund. Her past board and leadership roles include: WDIY, Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation, Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, The Hillside School, South Bethlehem Historical Society, Bethlehem Downtown Merchants Association, Allentown YWCA, Allentown Neighbor Housing and SouthSide Film Festival.
