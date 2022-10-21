Humanity in Conversation: The Importance of Communication with Elizabeth Ortiz | Wellness Lehigh Valley

Community wellness is usually defined in terms of health (physical and mental) and safety (fire, police, EMS). Sally Handlon dives further into a different aspect of community wellness with her guest, media and communication consultant Elizabeth Ortiz, who shares her observations on the importance and humanity in conversation.

This segment also includes safety in sharing opinions and learning from each other – safety in public discourse.

Wellness Lehigh Valley takes a look at the many different elements and factors which can help people live healthy and fulfilling lives. New episodes air on alternating third Thursdays of the month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 10/20/22)