-
Humanity in Conversation: The Importance of Communication with Elizabeth Ortiz | Wellness Lehigh ValleySally Handlon welcomes Elizabeth Ortiz for a conversation about the importance of sharing opinions, listening, and learning to communicate effectively with others.
-
Humanity in Conversation: The Importance of Communication with Elizabeth Ortiz | Wellness Lehigh ValleySally Handlon welcomes Elizabeth Ortiz for a conversation about the importance of sharing opinions, listening, and learning to communicate effectively with others.