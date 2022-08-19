© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
wellness Pete Special 3k.png
Wellness Lehigh Valley

Nutrition, Functional Medicine and 'the Power of Food' with Dr. Kristann Heinz | Wellness Lehigh Valley

Published August 19, 2022 at 12:24 PM EDT
IMG_2065.JPG

Sally Handlon welcomes Dr. Kristann Heinz, a family medicine doctor practicing functional and integrative medicine, to share insight on “the power of food.” 

Dr. Heinz has undertaken a research project this summer on “food deserts” and how to seek out nutritional options in these areas of limited fresh food. Listen in to hear the research results and gain some insight on the role of functional medicine.

Wellness Lehigh Valley takes a look at the many different elements and factors which can help people live healthy and fulfilling lives. New episodes air on alternating third Thursdays of the month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 8/18/22)

Tags

Wellness Lehigh Valley Dr. Kristann HeinzNutritionfood desertsresearchfresh produceintegrative medicinefunctional medicineRed Hill Medical + WellnessFood
Sally Handlon
Sally is an active member of both the Lehigh Valley business community and non-profit community for over 40 years. She has been blessed with the opportunity to support both civic and business activity throughout the Lehigh Valley. She is currently on the board of the Rising Tide Community Loan Fund. Her past board and leadership roles include: WDIY, Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation, Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, The Hillside School, South Bethlehem Historical Society, Bethlehem Downtown Merchants Association, Allentown YWCA, Allentown Neighbor Housing and SouthSide Film Festival.
See stories by Sally Handlon
Related Content