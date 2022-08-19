Nutrition, Functional Medicine and 'the Power of Food' with Dr. Kristann Heinz | Wellness Lehigh Valley

Sally Handlon welcomes Dr. Kristann Heinz, a family medicine doctor practicing functional and integrative medicine, to share insight on “the power of food.”

Dr. Heinz has undertaken a research project this summer on “food deserts” and how to seek out nutritional options in these areas of limited fresh food. Listen in to hear the research results and gain some insight on the role of functional medicine.

Wellness Lehigh Valley takes a look at the many different elements and factors which can help people live healthy and fulfilling lives. New episodes air on alternating third Thursdays of the month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 8/18/22)