Keith Roe, IAQ Profiles and the Importance of Good Air Quality | Wellness Lehigh Valley

We can survive without food for several weeks, we can survive three days without drinkable water, but we can only survive three minutes without breathable air. So how important is the quality of the air that we breathe?

Sally Handlon welcomes Keith Roe, Indoor Air Quality consultant with Advanced IAQ Solutions to talk about indoor air quality, the six factors for an ideal IAQ profile, and ways to evaluate it.

Wellness Lehigh Valley takes a look at the many different elements and factors which can help people live healthy and fulfilling lives. New episodes air on alternating third Thursdays of the month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 6/16/22)