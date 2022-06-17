© 2022
Keith Roe, IAQ Profiles and the Importance of Good Air Quality | Wellness Lehigh Valley

Published June 17, 2022 at 9:45 AM EDT
We can survive without food for several weeks, we can survive three days without drinkable water, but we can only survive three minutes without breathable air. So how important is the quality of the air that we breathe?

Sally Handlon welcomes Keith Roe, Indoor Air Quality consultant with Advanced IAQ Solutions to talk about indoor air quality, the six factors for an ideal IAQ profile, and ways to evaluate it.

Wellness Lehigh Valley takes a look at the many different elements and factors which can help people live healthy and fulfilling lives. New episodes air on alternating third Thursdays of the month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 6/16/22)

Sally Handlon
Sally is an active member of both the Lehigh Valley business community and non-profit community for over 40 years. She has been blessed with the opportunity to support both civic and business activity throughout the Lehigh Valley. She is currently on the board of the Rising Tide Community Loan Fund. Her past board and leadership roles include: WDIY, Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation, Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, The Hillside School, South Bethlehem Historical Society, Bethlehem Downtown Merchants Association, Allentown YWCA, Allentown Neighbor Housing and SouthSide Film Festival.
