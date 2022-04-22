Rob Neitz and the Benefits of Enjoying the Outdoors | Wellness Lehigh Valley

Sally Handlon reminds listeners that, as we head into warmer weather, it is easier to spend more time outside - out in glorious nature. According to research, spending as little as 15 minutes in nature each day can help to reset our creative ability, restore calm and also provide some physical exertion.

To provide some encouragement, Sally sits down with Rob Neitz, manager of the Jacobsburg Environmental Education Center who shares some of the opportunities that our Lehigh Valley backyard offers to get outside and benefit our mental health.

(Original air-date: 4/21/22)