Rob Neitz and the Benefits of Enjoying the Outdoors | Wellness Lehigh Valley

Sally Handlon reminds listeners that, as we head into warmer weather, it is easier to spend more time outside - out in glorious nature. According to research, spending as little as 15 minutes in nature each day can help to reset our creative ability, restore calm and also provide some physical exertion.

To provide some encouragement, Sally sits down with Rob Neitz, manager of the Jacobsburg Environmental Education Center who shares some of the opportunities that our Lehigh Valley backyard offers to get outside and benefit our mental health.

Wellness Lehigh Valley takes a look at the many different elements and factors which can help people live healthy and fulfilling lives. New episodes air on alternating third Thursdays of the month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 4/21/22)

Sally Handlon
Sally is an active member of both the Lehigh Valley business community and non-profit community for over 40 years. She has been blessed with the opportunity to support both civic and business activity throughout the Lehigh Valley. She is currently on the board of the Rising Tide Community Loan Fund. Her past board and leadership roles include: WDIY, Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation, Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, The Hillside School, South Bethlehem Historical Society, Bethlehem Downtown Merchants Association, Allentown YWCA, Allentown Neighbor Housing and SouthSide Film Festival.
