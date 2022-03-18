Deepak Chopra, Dr. Arup K. SenGupta and an Evening of Tagore | Wellness Lehigh Valley
Sally Handlon has the exclusive pleasure of hosting Deepak Chopra and Dr. Arup K. SenGupta from Lehigh University to talk about the upcoming presentation Tagore and the Human Universe: An Evening with Deepak Chopra, taking place April 5 at Moravian University’s Foy Concert Hall.
(Original air-date: 3/17/22)