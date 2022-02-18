© 2022
Wellness Lehigh Valley

Herbal Medicine and 'Our Healing Environment' with David Winston | Wellness Lehigh Valley

Published February 18, 2022 at 11:43 AM EST
On Wellness Lehigh Valley's debut episode as an independent program, Sally Handlon features a conversation about “our healing environment” with guest David Winston, a registered herbalist, ethnobotanist, teacher, entrepreneur, author, and international speaker.

David talks with Sally Handlon about his 53-year history with herbs, the state of herbal medicine, and community health.

Wellness Lehigh Valley takes a look at the many different elements and factors which can help people live healthy and fulfilling lives. New episodes air on alternating third Thursdays of the month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 2/17/22)

Sally Handlon
Sally is an active member of both the Lehigh Valley business community and non-profit community for over 40 years. She has been blessed with the opportunity to support both civic and business activity throughout the Lehigh Valley. She is currently on the board of the Rising Tide Community Loan Fund. Her past board and leadership roles include: WDIY, Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation, Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, The Hillside School, South Bethlehem Historical Society, Bethlehem Downtown Merchants Association, Allentown YWCA, Allentown Neighbor Housing and SouthSide Film Festival.
