Wellness Lehigh Valley

The Importance of Water Conservation with NCCD's Nate Pritchard | Wellness Lehigh Valley

Published February 17, 2022 at 10:52 AM EST
Water is our most precious resource, and we are fortunate in the Lehigh Valley to have so many fresh water sources available.

On the premiere of Wellness Lehigh Valley, Sally talks with Nate Pritchard, Watershed Specialist for the Northampton County Conservation District, who shares different ways that we can keep these sources healthy and flowing.

Wellness Lehigh Valley takes a look at the many different elements and factors which can help people live healthy and fulfilling lives. New episodes air on alternating third Thursdays of the month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 12/16/21)

Wellness Lehigh Valley Nate PritchardNorthampton County Conservation DistrictwaterConservationEnvironmentLehigh ValleyWellness Lehigh Valley
Sally Handlon
Sally is an active member of both the Lehigh Valley business community and non-profit community for over 40 years. She has been blessed with the opportunity to support both civic and business activity throughout the Lehigh Valley. She is currently on the board of the Rising Tide Community Loan Fund. Her past board and leadership roles include: WDIY, Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation, Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, The Hillside School, South Bethlehem Historical Society, Bethlehem Downtown Merchants Association, Allentown YWCA, Allentown Neighbor Housing and SouthSide Film Festival.
