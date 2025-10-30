© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🎧 We met our goal for the 2025 Fall Membership Drive! Thank you to everyone who contributed. 🤍
Valley Voices

"Serving Those Who Have Served Us" with Chris Yarnell, Mike Cubbage, and Jenny Pacanowski | Valley Voices

By Margaret McConnell
Published October 30, 2025 at 4:14 PM EDT

On this episode, Margaret McConnell talks with Chris Yarnell and Mike Cubbage of Battle Borne and Jenny Pacanowski of Women Veterans Empowered & Thriving about their work to support veterans during their transition from military to civilian life.

Chris, Mike, and Jenny share their complicated experiences in the military and emphasize the need to teach veterans that they can talk about what they experienced. They tell the story of the two nonprofits and their goal to never tell a veteran that they can't help them.

Valley Voices brings you conversations covering all things local from news, politics and government to culture, and community issues that are relevant to Lehigh Valley residents. Valley Voices airs periodically with rotating hosts.

(Original air-date: 10/30/25)

Tags
Valley Voices Chris YarnellMike CubbageJenny PacanowskiBattle BorneWomen Veterans Empowered & ThrivingMental Health
Margaret McConnell
Margaret McConnell is Executive Director of WDIY. She began her role in February 2024.
See stories by Margaret McConnell
Related Content