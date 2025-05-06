Bringing Everyone Up to the Same Level with Rep. Peter Schweyer | Valley Voices

On this episode, Margaret McConnell talks with State Representative Peter Schweyer about his role as Chair of the State House Education Committee and the importance of providing every school district with equal funding and opportunity. Representative Schweyer uses one corner in his district as an example of the school funding system statewide.

They also discuss the impact of charter and cyber school funding and Representative Schweyer's frustration with the disconnect between their funding and student success rates.

Valley Voices brings you conversations covering all things local from news, politics and government to culture, and community issues that are relevant to Lehigh Valley residents. Valley Voices airs periodically with rotating hosts.

(Original air-date: 5/6/25)