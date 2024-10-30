© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🍂 We have met our goal for the Fall Membership Drive! Thank you to everyone who made a contribution. 🧡
Valley Voices

"My Neighborhood Isn't Just Allentown" with Sandra Bieber and Genesis Ortega | Valley Voices

By Margaret McConnell
Published October 30, 2024 at 9:52 AM EDT

On this episode, Margaret McConnell sits down with Sandra Bieber, Manager of Operations and Community Development at Discover LV, and Genesis Ortega, Communications Manager for the City of Allentown, to talk about the Lehigh Valley Ambassadors program and its work to introduce both residents and visitors to new experiences in the area.

They discuss the importance of spending time in every part of the Lehigh Valley, as well as how to become an Ambassador, the perks that come with it, and the benefits for local businesses.

Valley Voices brings you conversations covering all things local from news, politics and government to culture, and community issues that are relevant to Lehigh Valley residents. Valley Voices airs periodically with rotating hosts.

(Original air-date: 10/29/24)

Tags
Valley Voices Sandra BieberGenesis OrtegaDiscover Lehigh ValleyLehigh Valley AmbassadorsCity of Allentown
Margaret McConnell
Margaret McConnell is Executive Director of WDIY. She began her role in February, 2024.
See stories by Margaret McConnell
Related Content