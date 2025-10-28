© 2025
Twenties Toolbox

Doing Community Work in Community with Julie Cohen | Twenties Toolbox

By Grace Mansfield
Published October 28, 2025 at 2:49 PM EDT

On this episode, Grace Mansfield talks with Julie Cohen, Assistant Vice President of Community Engagement & Government Affairs at the University of Scranton, about using community service as a way to give back and to discover more about yourself.

Julie shares some of the powerful experiences she's had participating in and leading community service efforts, the importance of working in partnership with the community you're serving, and what she's seeing from younger generations of volunteers.

Twenties Toolbox guides teens and young adults in figuring out how to navigate the next chapter of their lives. New episodes air on the last Tuesday of each month at 6pm following All Things Considered.

(Original air date: 10/28/25)

Grace Mansfield
Grace Mansfield is the host of Twenties Toolbox on WDIY. She is a resident of the Lehigh Valley, a communication student at The University of Scranton ('27), and the host of her own podcast dedicated to all things Philadelphia Phillies.
