The Power of Human Connection with Caitlin Alifirenka | Twenties Toolbox

On this episode, Grace Mansfield is joined by Caitlin Alifirenka, the co-author of I Will Always Write Back, a memoir telling the story of the international penpal relationship that created a lifelong friendship. Caitlin talks about initially being connected to her penpal Martin as a kid and how their relationship has grown over the years.

Caitlin also talks about the effort that goes into keeping a relationship going, particularly one with such long distance between you, and shares how receiving letters from Martin changed who she is as a person.

Twenties Toolbox guides teens and young adults in figuring out how to navigate the next chapter of their lives. New episodes air on the last Tuesday of each month at 6pm following All Things Considered.

(Original air date: 9/23/25)

