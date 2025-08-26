"It's Easy to Talk Yourself Out of Risk" with Anne Baum | Twenties Toolbox

On this episode, Grace Mansfield welcomes Anne Baum, President of Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital, to talk about building a vision for your life. Anne talks about the vision she's created for her life so far and why she feels she's not done crafting it.

Anne stresses the importance of recognizing and using your talents, finding mentors to guide you, and pursuing your dreams rather than letting fear discourage you. She shares her advice for her younger self and young adults who don't know where to start in creating a life vision.

Twenties Toolbox guides teens and young adults in figuring out how to navigate the next chapter of their lives. New episodes air on the last Tuesday of each month at 6pm following All Things Considered.

