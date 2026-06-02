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Trailblazers

Success When the Cameras Are Off with Tonya Johnson | Trailblazers

By Melody Bradford
Published June 2, 2026 at 2:43 PM EDT

On this episode, Melody Bradford sits down with Tonya Johnson, Vice President of the Michael Ann and Saquon Barkley Hope Foundation, to explore her journey to build her own legacy alongside her athlete son.

Tonya talks about becoming a mother at an early age and what parenting has taught her about strength and responsibility. Tonya's journey is one of family, growth, and supporting those most in need.

Trailblazers explores the inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs and industry leaders who are redefining success and making a lasting impact on our community. Catch Trailblazers every Tuesday at 6:30 pm.

(Original air-date: 6/2/26)

Tags
Trailblazers Tonya JohnsonMichael Ann & Saquon Barkley Hope FoundationFootballLegacyFamilymotherhood
Melody Bradford
Melody Bradford is the host of Trailblazers, WDIY's weekly video podcast. She joined the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association in 2024. She is a Relationship Manager for Members 1st Federal Credit Union.
See stories by Melody Bradford
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