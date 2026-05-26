"A Cool Hand on a Hot Head" with the United Way's Marci Lesko | Trailblazers

On this episode, Melody Bradford talks with Marci Lesko, CEO of the United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley, about how the organization's work goes so far beyond what everyone sees. Marci describes when she realized she was ready to lead the nonprofit and how they consistently surpass previous achievements.

Marci talks about the importance of building a network of collaboration and encouraging people to be community ambassadors. The work is far from easy, but Marci explains how human-centered leadership can keep the ship steady even in times of uncertainty.

Trailblazers explores the inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs and industry leaders who are redefining success and making a lasting impact on our community. Catch Trailblazers every Tuesday at 6:30 pm.

(Original air-date: 5/26/26)

