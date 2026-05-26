© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🎧 We've wrapped up the on-air portion of WDIY's 2026 Spring Fund Drive — but there's still time to make a donation in support of your listening. Click here to give. 💚
Trailblazers

"A Cool Hand on a Hot Head" with the United Way's Marci Lesko | Trailblazers

By Melody Bradford
Published May 26, 2026 at 4:41 PM EDT

On this episode, Melody Bradford talks with Marci Lesko, CEO of the United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley, about how the organization's work goes so far beyond what everyone sees. Marci describes when she realized she was ready to lead the nonprofit and how they consistently surpass previous achievements.

Marci talks about the importance of building a network of collaboration and encouraging people to be community ambassadors. The work is far from easy, but Marci explains how human-centered leadership can keep the ship steady even in times of uncertainty.

Trailblazers explores the inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs and industry leaders who are redefining success and making a lasting impact on our community. Catch Trailblazers every Tuesday at 6:30 pm.

(Original air-date: 5/26/26)

Tags
Trailblazers Marci LeskoUnited Way of the Greater Lehigh ValleyCommunityLeadershipnonprofits
Melody Bradford
Melody Bradford is the host of Trailblazers, WDIY's weekly video podcast. She joined the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association in 2024. She is a Relationship Manager for Members 1st Federal Credit Union.
See stories by Melody Bradford
Related Content