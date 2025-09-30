"The Only Certainty Is Uncertainty" with Brett Smith | Trailblazers

On this episode, Melody Bradford is joined by Brett Smith, Director of the Small Business Development Center at Lehigh University, to talk about the assistance and resources they provide for a large portion of the Lehigh Valley's businesses. Brett talks about his journey to the role and the pride he finds in the center's success.

Brett shares how his grandfather influenced his work and the challenges that come with the job he does, as well as his vision for the future of the SBDC.

Trailblazers explores the inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs and industry leaders who are redefining success and making a lasting impact on our community. Catch Trailblazers every Tuesday at 6:30 pm.

(Original air-date: 9/30/25)

