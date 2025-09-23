© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Trailblazers

"Everything's a Challenge at First" with Ray Bridgeman | Trailblazers

By Melody Bradford
Published September 23, 2025 at 2:14 PM EDT

On this episode, Melody Bradford welcomes Ray Bridgeman of the Bar Association of Lehigh County, Network Magazine, Bridgeman Strategic Concepts, and the Do It For Dom Focus Foundation. Ray explains why he chooses to get involved in so many areas and why he doesn't like the term 'legacy.'

Ray also shares the differences in his leadership style between his ventures, the joys and challenges that come with the partnerships he's formed, and the most meaningful impact he feels he's made.

Trailblazers explores the inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs and industry leaders who are redefining success and making a lasting impact on our community. Catch Trailblazers every Tuesday at 6:30 pm.

(Original air-date: 9/23/25)

Tags
Trailblazers Ray BridgemanNetwork MagazineBar Association of Lehigh CountyBridgeman Strategic ConceptsDo It For Dom - Focus Foundation
Melody Bradford
Melody Bradford is the host of Trailblazers, WDIY's weekly video podcast. She joined the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association in 2024. She is a Relationship Manager for Members 1st Federal Credit Union.
See stories by Melody Bradford
Related Content