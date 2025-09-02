"Doubling Down on What We Do Well" with Discover LV's Alex Michaels | Trailblazers

On this episode, Melody Bradford is joined by Alex Michaels, President and CEO of Discover Lehigh Valley, to explore his role boosting tourism in the region. Alex talks about spending some of his teenage years in the Lehigh Valley before leaving, and how he eventually found his way back to the place he considers home.

Alex shares how his experience promoting tourism in other cities informs his current role and explains why the Covid-19 pandemic turned into a blessing in disguise for the organization.

Trailblazers explores the inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs and industry leaders who are redefining success and making a lasting impact on our community. Catch Trailblazers every Tuesday at 6:30 pm.

(Original air-date: 9/2/25)

