"Passion Allows You to Go Further" with Katie Brown | Trailblazers

By Melody Bradford
Published August 26, 2025 at 3:41 PM EDT

On this episode, Melody Bradford welcomes Katie Brown, Principal and Co-Founder of Morton Brown Family Wealth, to talk about her personal and professional influences, including the memory that sparked her passion for financial planning.

Katie talks about her strategies for balancing life and work and her story of perseverance through a battle with breast cancer. She also shares the value of charitable giving and her experience being a woman in a male-dominated field.

Trailblazers explores the inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs and industry leaders who are redefining success and making a lasting impact on our community. Catch Trailblazers every Tuesday at 6:30 pm.

(Original air-date: 8/26/25)

Melody Bradford
Melody Bradford is the host of Trailblazers, WDIY's weekly video podcast. She joined the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association in 2024. She is a Relationship Manager for Members 1st Federal Credit Union.
