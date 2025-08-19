"If Not Me, Who's Going to Do This?" with Richard Master | Trailblazers

On this episode, Melody Bradford talks with Richard Master, Founder and Chairman of MCS Industries, Inc., North America's leading supplier of picture frames and decorative mirrors and building products. Richard talks about how he came to lead the business in his hometown of Easton.

Richard also talks about his transition to documentary filmmaking and his reasoning behind his focus on national inequities. He also gives a glimpse at his latest project, which discusses how the idea of the American Dream is changing in today's economy.

Trailblazers explores the inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs and industry leaders who are redefining success and making a lasting impact on our community. Catch Trailblazers every Tuesday at 6:30 pm.

(Original air-date: 8/19/25)

