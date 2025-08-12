"Count the Small Wins" with Scott McDade | Trailblazers

On this episode, Melody Bradford is joined by Scott McDade, CEO of HoverTech International, to discuss his movement from a telephone and door-to-door salesman to the CEO of one of the medical technology field's largest companies. Scott talks about the grit and patience it took to get to where he is today.

Scott shares the stories of his transitions between roles and explains how building relationships has played a key role in his success. He talks about how the loss of his daughter impacted his journey and gives advice for bringing out the best in the people you work with.

Trailblazers explores the inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs and industry leaders who are redefining success and making a lasting impact on our community. Catch Trailblazers every Tuesday at 6:30 pm.

