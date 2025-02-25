"Step Up, Lean In, and Do It" with Ashley Russo | Trailblazers

On this episode, Melody Bradford welcomes Ashley Russo, owner of ASR Media. She talks about her 25 years of media experience, starting as a curious kid and building as a young adult who found that speaking up and asking for what you want can lead you to where you want to be.

Ashley shares her approach to leadership, which centers around a people-first mentality, and gives advice to other aspiring leaders. She stresses the importance of knowing your 'why' and shares the greatest lesson she's learned.

Trailblazers explores the inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs and industry leaders who are redefining success and making a lasting impact on our community. Catch Trailblazers on the fourth Tuesday of every month at 6:30 pm.

(Original air-date: 2/25/25)