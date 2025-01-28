"There's Always So Much More to Do" with Anne Baum | Trailblazers

On the debut episode of Trailblazers, Melody Bradford sits down with Anne Baum, President of Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital, to talk about life and work as a female leader. Anne talks about her dedication to staying focused on her work and shares how she avoids imposter syndrome.

Melody and Anne also discuss some of the challenges of being a woman in a leadership role and how she overcomes worry or fear, as well as her method for staying professional in difficult situations. Anne also shares her belief in the power of mentorship and talks about being a twice-published author.

Trailblazers explores the inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs and industry leaders who are redefining success and making a lasting impact on our community. Catch Trailblazers on the fourth Tuesday of every month at 6:30 pm.

(Original air-date: 1/28/25)