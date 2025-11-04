Serving the Community One Conversation at a Time with Joe's Tavern | The Inside Dish

On this episode, Shane McGee sits down with Shelly Salak of Joe's Tavern to take a look back at the bar and restaurant's more-than 60 years of service. Shelly talks about the tavern's beginnings and where it's headed today.

Shelly also explores the tavern's regular menu and beverage lineup, and gives listeners a glimpse at what they can expect when they visit.

(Original air-date: 11/3/25)

