"The Passion Behind the Product" with CJ Moyer and Matt Check | The Inside Dish

On this episode, Mike Drabenstott sits down with Matt Check and CJ Moyer of Cellar Beast Winehouse to talk about their journeys into the wine and restaurant industry and how that eventually cause their paths to cross.

They discuss their inspiration from the French style of wine and the hand-picked sources they use for their fruits, which provide a much better result. Matt talks about their custom wine making program and they highlight the importance of creating an experience to draw in younger consumers.

(Original air-date: 5/5/25)