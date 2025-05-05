© 2025
The Inside Dish

"The Passion Behind the Product" with CJ Moyer and Matt Check | The Inside Dish

By Michael Drabenstott
Published May 5, 2025 at 5:26 PM EDT

On this episode, Mike Drabenstott sits down with Matt Check and CJ Moyer of Cellar Beast Winehouse to talk about their journeys into the wine and restaurant industry and how that eventually cause their paths to cross.

They discuss their inspiration from the French style of wine and the hand-picked sources they use for their fruits, which provide a much better result. Matt talks about their custom wine making program and they highlight the importance of creating an experience to draw in younger consumers.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 5/5/25)

Michael Drabenstott
Michael Drabenstott is host of The Inside Dish, a monthly program highlighting the exploding Lehigh Valley food and culinary scene. He interviews restaurateurs, artisans and others involved in bringing a unique assortment of foods and beverages to our region.
