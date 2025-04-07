© 2025
The Inside Dish

A Part of Phillipsburg's Revitalization with Anna Sullivan | The Inside Dish

By Heidi Stahl
Published April 7, 2025 at 2:32 PM EDT

On this episode, Heidi Stahl is joined by Anna Sullivan of Salvaged Sip Cafe in Phillipsburg. Anna talks about the inspiration for the cafe and its name and her goal of providing the experience she'd like to have when visiting other coffee shops.

Anna also shares what customers can expect to find on the menu, from house-made biscuits to seasonal and regular toasts with delicious toppings, and from Jamaican-inspired coffees and teas to healthy options. She also talks about the work of her husband, who serves as the chef for the cafe.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 4/7/25)

Tags
The Inside Dish Anna SullivanSalvaged Sip CafePhillipsburgCoffeepastries
Heidi Stahl
Heidi joins WDIY as a volunteer and alternating host of The Inside Dish beginning February 2022.
See stories by Heidi Stahl
