The Inside Dish

"Everyone Is Involved in Agriculture" with John and Aimee Good | The Inside Dish

By Michael Drabenstott
Published March 3, 2025 at 5:33 PM EST

On this episode, Mike Drabenstott talks with John and Aimee Good of The Good Farm about their work to grow high quality certified organic produce that's noticeably better than store-bought produce. They tell the story of how they came to own their farm and talk about the quality of the soil.

Aimee and John list some of the many fruits and vegetables they grow, which they say includes everything you can think of and some things you can't. They also discuss the benefits of being a certified organic farm for both the farmer and consumer.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 3/3/25)

Tags
The Inside Dish John and Aimee GoodThe Good Farmorganic agricultureGermansville
Michael Drabenstott
Michael Drabenstott is host of The Inside Dish, a monthly program highlighting the exploding Lehigh Valley food and culinary scene. He interviews restaurateurs, artisans and others involved in bringing a unique assortment of foods and beverages to our region.
See stories by Michael Drabenstott
