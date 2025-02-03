© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Inside Dish

The Best of Both Worlds with Little Orchids' George, Justin and Jeff | The Inside Dish

By Heidi Stahl
Published February 3, 2025 at 5:51 PM EST

On this episode, Heidi Stahl talks with Jeff, Justin and George of Little Orchids in Quakertown about their American-Thai fusion cuisine and drinks. They explain the restaurant and bar's identity as a sort-of child of their other two restaurants, Notch and White Orchids.

The group gives a glimpse at what guests can expect, from dishes like drunken noodles to mouth-watering burgers and perfectly done steaks. Plus, a full bar with bartenders who can cater to any taste and craving.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 2/3/25)

Tags
The Inside Dish Little OrchidsThai cuisinecultureQuakertown
Heidi Stahl
Heidi joins WDIY as a volunteer and alternating host of The Inside Dish beginning February 2022.
See stories by Heidi Stahl
Related Content