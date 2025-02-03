The Best of Both Worlds with Little Orchids' George, Justin and Jeff | The Inside Dish

On this episode, Heidi Stahl talks with Jeff, Justin and George of Little Orchids in Quakertown about their American-Thai fusion cuisine and drinks. They explain the restaurant and bar's identity as a sort-of child of their other two restaurants, Notch and White Orchids.

The group gives a glimpse at what guests can expect, from dishes like drunken noodles to mouth-watering burgers and perfectly done steaks. Plus, a full bar with bartenders who can cater to any taste and craving.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered.

