An Experience Around One Dish with George Awad | The Inside Dish

On this episode, Mike Drabenstott sits down with George Awad of Aroi Mango to talk about how his trip to Thailand sparked a love for Asian street food and inspired him to open a pop-up mango sticky rice business. George talks about bringing the unique dish to the Lehigh Valley in hopes that other people will find the same love for it he has.

George also shares his experience entering and winning the Launch Box business competition and how that propelled him to expanding the business, plus what he's learned being a young entrepreneur and his advice for others looking to follow a similar path.

(Original air-date: 1/6/25)