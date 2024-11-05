© 2024
The Inside Dish

"It's All About Scale" with Julie and Roger Rockhill | The Inside Dish

By Michael Drabenstott
Published November 5, 2024 at 11:01 AM EST

On this episode, Mike Drabenstott welcomes Julie and Roger Rockhill, owners of Stone Farm Cellars and Vineyard, to talk about how their wine-making began as a hobby before expanding into a business that's growing across the Lehigh Valley. They discuss the journey to finding their first location, and their brand new location in the heart of Easton.

Julie and Roger share more about the menu of both wines and food available at both locations, plus the live music and dog-friendly environment visitors will find. They also share their hopes for the future of the business.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered, during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 11/4/24)

The Inside Dish Julie RockhillRoger RockhillStone Farm Cellars and VineyardWineCenter ValleyEaston
Michael Drabenstott
Michael Drabenstott is host of The Inside Dish, a monthly program highlighting the exploding Lehigh Valley food and culinary scene. He interviews restaurateurs, artisans and others involved in bringing a unique assortment of foods and beverages to our region.
See stories by Michael Drabenstott
