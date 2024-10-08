© 2024
The Inside Dish

"Clean Ingredients, Real Food" with Yanni Kyziridis | The Inside Dish

By Heidi Stahl
Published October 8, 2024 at 10:23 AM EDT

On this episode, Heidi Stahl talks with Yanni Kyziridis, who's been with Pat's Pizza and Bistro for 25 years. He talks about the menu of delicious food made from real ingredients available at their West Bethlehem location and the hours of daily work that goes into making it.

Yanni also discusses the restaurant's food truck, which can be found at countless local events and celebrations, and their hope of expanding to exciting new ventures with the mobile truck.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered, during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 10/7/24)

The Inside Dish Yanni KyziridisPat's Pizza and BistroBethlehemLehigh ValleyFood Trucks
Heidi Stahl
Heidi joins WDIY as a volunteer and alternating host of The Inside Dish beginning February 2022.
See stories by Heidi Stahl
