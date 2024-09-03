© 2024
The Inside Dish

"Some Things Don't Go Out of Style" with Scott Adams | The Inside Dish

By Michael Drabenstott
Published September 3, 2024 at 9:41 AM EDT

On this episode, Mike Drabenstott welcomes Scott Adams, Head Brewer at Illumination Brewing, to talk about the various Funk Brewing Company locations in the Lehigh Valley and the different experiences that can be found at each one. Scott talks about some of the beers, from fan favorites to seasonal offerings.

Scott also talks about the brewing process and the learning curve it took to perfect it. He shares his journey to becoming Head Brewer, and his thoughts on where craft beer is headed in the coming years.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered, during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 9/2/24)

Tags
The Inside Dish Illumination BrewingFunk Brewing CompanyScott AdamsLehigh Valleybreweries
Michael Drabenstott
Michael Drabenstott is host of The Inside Dish, a monthly program highlighting the exploding Lehigh Valley food and culinary scene. He interviews restaurateurs, artisans and others involved in bringing a unique assortment of foods and beverages to our region.
See stories by Michael Drabenstott
