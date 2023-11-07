Creating Something "Good For the World" with Andrea Rincon | The Inside Dish

The saying that you eat with your eyes first couldn't be more true than at this episode's restaurant.

Mike Drabenstott welcomes Andrea Rincon of Queso at Casa, a cafe bringing a unique menu of raclette to the Lehigh Valley, to talk about the restaurant's delicious and fun food.

They discuss the excitement of presenting a type of dish that isn't widely available in the area, the origin of the idea for the cafe, and the connected store — Casa 401— that values environmentally-savvy fashion.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered, during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

