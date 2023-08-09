Hand-Dipped, Hand-Decorated, All Delicious: Talking Truffles with Brooke Dietrick | The Inside Dish

On this sweet episode of The Inside Dish, Heidi Stahl welcomes Brooke Dietrick from The Truffle Bar to talk about what a truffle is, its signature texture, her 18 different truffle flavors, and how sweet-tooths can attend an event at The Truffle Bar.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered, during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 8/7/23)