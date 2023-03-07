From 'Tiny' to Quads: Weyerbacher Brewing's Return with Ed Lozano and Dani Brunner | The Inside Dish

Mike Drabenstott welcomes new owner Ed Lozano and head brewer Dani Brunner from Weyerbacher Brewing Co. in Easton to talk about the establishment's history and resurgence, its craft beer varieties, from small-batch releases to tripels and "quads," the brewery's choice of yeast, its taproom and more.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered, during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 3/6/23)