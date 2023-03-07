© 2023
TheInsideDish.png
The Inside Dish

From 'Tiny' to Quads: Weyerbacher Brewing's Return with Ed Lozano and Dani Brunner | The Inside Dish

By Michael Drabenstott
Published March 7, 2023 at 11:22 PM EST
IMG_0874.JPG
1 of 2  — IMG_0874.JPG
IMG_0872.JPG
2 of 2  — IMG_0872.JPG

Mike Drabenstott welcomes new owner Ed Lozano and head brewer Dani Brunner from Weyerbacher Brewing Co. in Easton to talk about the establishment's history and resurgence, its craft beer varieties, from small-batch releases to tripels and "quads," the brewery's choice of yeast, its taproom and more.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered, during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 3/6/23)

Tags
The Inside Dish Weyerbacher Brewing CompanyCraft BeerEaston
Michael Drabenstott
Michael Drabenstott is host of The Inside Dish, a monthly program highlighting the exploding Lehigh Valley food and culinary scene. He interviews restaurateurs, artisans and others involved in bringing a unique assortment of foods and beverages to our region.
See stories by Michael Drabenstott
