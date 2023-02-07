'Yappy Hours' and Tacos with a Side of Kindness: Flavor Nation's Chris Arranz | The Inside Dish

Heidi sits down with Chris Arranz from Flavor Nation, a food truck found at Funk Brewing and Triple Sun Spirits in Emmaus. From the smoked meats and tacos to the soups and salsas, Heidi and Chris talk about not only Flavor Nation's menu and history, but also their charitable work with The Kindness Project and the Animal Food Bank of the Lehigh Valley.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered, during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 2/6/23)